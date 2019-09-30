California telecommunications exec new Washoe County manager

A telecommunications executive from California has been named Washoe County's new county manager.

The county commission voted unanimously Monday to hire Eric Brown.

Brown is currently the head of the Sacramento-based nonprofit California Telehealth Network.

He'll replace former County Manager John Slaughter, who retired in June.

The commission picked Brown over two other finalists — Assistant County Manager Kate Thomas and Jon Hager, the former director of the Silver State Health Exchange.