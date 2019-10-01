Shared-use path near completion

A shared-use path in Vermont is on schedule and under budget for its projected Nov. 10 completion date.

This two-mile section of the Siboinebi Path in Montpelier had a budget of $6.5 million and is under budget by half a million.

The Times Argus reports when the project is complete, it will connect to another two-mile, shared-use path, creating a four-mile recreational path free of traffic.

Anne Watson, Mayor of Montpelier, says the paths will provide easier access to schools, business and the Civic Center.