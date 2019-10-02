Barge hits marina, sets boats adrift in Ohio River

Emergency personnel respond after a barge struck the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club in Ludlow, Ky., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets the barge hit a marina near the yacht club Wednesday morning and knocked six boats loose in the Ohio River. Albert Cesare

Fire and police units are at the scene of a barge accident that set several boats adrift or sinking in the Ohio River.

The barge hit the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club on Wednesday morning hard enough to partially submerge the marina’s bar and grill.

Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Management Steve Hensley told news outlets six boats were knocked loose.

Hensley said there was one person on the barge and one person on one of the boats, but neither was injured.

Officials say the restaurant and patio of the yacht club were heavily damaged with some of it attached to the barge that struck it.

Ludlow Police Chief Scott Smith said the Coast Guard is investigating and the barge operator was being questioned.