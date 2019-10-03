Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Thursday

    Thu        Wed.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.7848     0.7848

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.72       0.72

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.40      13.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5662     2.5662

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0166     1.0162

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3503     1.3501

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2486       2458

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5550       5550

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   50.86      51.25

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  149.88     149.88

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   82.82      81.60

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  4.18¾       4.17¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.96¾       8.98¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 305.60       309.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.98¾       4.94 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.09½       6.19½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.89        2.85¾

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   27¾         .27¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   29           28¾

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.7697      0.7733

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6075        5942

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5531      2.5445

 Gold Handy & Harman 1517.10     1492.60

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.667     17.580

 Lead per metric ton LME 2077.00    2114.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  26,082     26,082

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  893.00     879.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  889.00     888.30

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.0502      1.0795

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  58.74       58.47

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   63.60      63.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.323     2.248

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

