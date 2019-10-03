Business
BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343
Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Thu Wed.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.7848 0.7848
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.72 0.72
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.40 13.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5662 2.5662
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0166 1.0162
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3503 1.3501
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2486 2458
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5550 5550
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 50.86 51.25
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.88 149.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 82.82 81.60
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.18¾ 4.17¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.96¾ 8.98¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 305.60 309.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.98¾ 4.94
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.09½ 6.19½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.89 2.85¾
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 27¾ .27¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 29 28¾
Aluminum per lb LME 0.7697 0.7733
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6075 5942
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5531 2.5445
Gold Handy & Harman 1517.10 1492.60
Silver Handy & Harman 17.667 17.580
Lead per metric ton LME 2077.00 2114.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 26,082 26,082
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 893.00 879.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 889.00 888.30
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.0502 1.0795
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 58.74 58.47
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 63.60 63.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.323 2.248
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
Comments