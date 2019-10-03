Panel to oversee New Jersey nuclear plant decommissioning

New Jersey has created an oversight panel to evaluate the process of dismantling the former Oyster Creek nuclear plant.

Gov. Phil Murphy says it will ensure the “proper protocols” are in place throughout the process.

Oyster Creek is currently being decommissioned after it was permanently shuttered in September 2018. Its spent fuel is also being put into safe storage.

The panel plans to meet at least twice a year and will allow the public to share their concerns. Its members include the state’s Environmental Protection Commissioner, state police superintendent, homeland security director and the president of the Board of Public Utilities.

The Oyster Creek plant is located 60 miles (97 kilometer) east of Philadelphia. It produced enough electricity each year to supply about 600,000 typical homes.