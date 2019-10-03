Alaska alcohol control board takes step to oust director

Alaska’s alcohol regulatory board has voted to oust its director, though the law also gives the state’s marijuana regulatory board a say.

The boards share Erika McConnell as director.

The Marijuana Control Board this summer held a vote of confidence in McConnell, a motion board chairman Mark Springer says he stands by.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Thursday voted to boot McConnell. Chairman Bob Klein praised her work ethic and administrative skills but said he sees a disconnect between the board’s wishes and how McConnell approaches her position.

McConnell in a memo said the board met privately in April for her evaluation but that the evaluation had never been provided to her verbally or in writing.

The law also provides limited circumstances under which the governor could remove McConnell.