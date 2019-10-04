Heavy seas cause damage to dock supporting offshore drilling

Heavy seas and strong winds caused the partial collapse of a large section of an Alaska dock that supports offshore oil drilling.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the Offshore Systems Kenai dock in Nikiski was heavily damaged Tuesday.

Officials say the dock supporting the Cook Inlet oil industry lost a section estimated by the Coast Guard to be 50 feet (15 meters) wide.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman says about 300 gallons (1,136 liters) of diesel fuel spilled and dissipated into the inlet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Coast Guard says the dock continues to erode, but oil and hazardous materials have been removed.

An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation official says the facility will be indefinitely unable to provide fuel to the vessels that service offshore oil and gas platforms.