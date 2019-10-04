Pennsylvania expands E-Verify rules in construction industry

In a year, construction industry employers in Pennsylvania will be required to verify an employee's legal status to work in the United States through a federal database called E-Verify.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that he'll let the bill become law. It passed the House and Senate overwhelmingly and takes effect in a year. The state already requires E-Verify to be used on publicly funded construction projects that exceed $25,000.

Under the new law, construction industry employers will be required to check an employee's records in E-Verify. Employers are prohibited from knowingly employing someone who isn't legally permitted to work in the United States, and a court could order a business' license suspended for a second violation.

The state Department of Labor and Industry is tapped to investigate complaints.