ATV operator killed in collision with road grader

Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle collided with a piece of road construction equipment in the town of Brownington.

Investigators say 76-year-old Keith Stone, of Waterbury, suffered serious injuries from the impact Saturday afternoon. He died later at a hospital.

Investigators say Stone was coming off an ATV trail when he encountered the road grader.

The investigation is continuing. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The operator of the road grader was not injured.