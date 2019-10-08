Committee considers banning cellphones from classrooms

A Rhode Island school committee is trying to curb cellphone use by students in classrooms.

The school committee in Newport introduced a proposal Monday that would ban cellphones in some form across all grade levels.

WLNE-TV reports that students at Pell Elementary School would not be allowed to have a phone in school, while students at Thompson Middle School would have to keep their cellphones in their lockers.

The only exception for phones in the classroom would be for students at Roger High School students, if permitted by the teacher.

Several members say they don't believe the policy is strict enough and the committee ended up voting the proposal down.

Sandra Flowers, the committee chair, can now rewrite the policy and reintroduce it at next month's meeting.