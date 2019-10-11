Mountain Valley, Virginia settle environmental lawsuit

The company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline has agreed to pay over $2 million and submit to enhanced monitoring to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia officials that alleged repeated environmental violations.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring's office announced Friday that a consent decree had been reached with Mountain Valley LLC that will resolve the lawsuit filed in December.

Herring's office said in a news release that Mountain Valley will pay a $2.15 million civil penalty and will submit to court-supervised compliance with environmental protections. It will also pay for additional third-party monitoring.

State officials alleged that developers violated Virginia's environmental laws and regulations by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period before it will be submitted to the court.