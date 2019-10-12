Bridge near Pender damaged in spring floods to reopen

State transportation officials have announced the opening of a bridge near the northeast Nebraska town of Pender that had been significantly damaged in historic spring flooding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the bridge, which spans Logan Creek, is reopening later Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date. The roadway and bridge structure were damaged in March flooding.

Work on the $2.3 million contract to repair the bridge began July 1.

Preliminary assessments from the mid-March flooding estimated about $435 million in damage to roads, bridges, utilities and other public infrastructure. The massive flooding occurred when rain fell on a still frozen terrain, causing a sudden snow melt that sent huge chunks of ice barreling down swollen tributaries.