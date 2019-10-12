$21M aerospace facility opens in north Alabama

A new, $21 million aerospace facility has opened in north Alabama.

The Huntsville-based Dynetics will use the center in Decatur to assist with the design, construction and testing of large structures in one place. The company marked the opening this week.

The Decatur Daily reports Dynetics will perform structural and acoustic testing for the Vulcan Centaur rocket developed by United Launch Alliance.

It will also build a section of NASA's new heavy-lift rocket that's being constructed to send humans to deep space.

The facility is located in what was once a cotton field. Completed projects can be transported by ground, rail or by water because of the location near the Tennessee River.

Dynetics spokeswoman Kristina Hendrix says the company has nearly 2,000 workers in north Alabama.