Leaders of co-op market in Sandhills hope to buy building

Since its opening 2½ years ago, Stapleton Cooperative Market & Deli has held its own in its communitywide effort to restore and keep local grocery service in its part of the Sandhills.

Co-op leaders now hope to secure their project's future through a $100,000 capital campaign, the bulk of which is needed to buy the grocery's home in downtown Stapleton, said board President Heather Harwager.

About $10,500 has been collected in donations or through the purchase of co-op shares since the campaign's opening in July, Harwager, a founding board member, told The North Platte Telegraph .

The campaign goal poses a lower monetary hurdle than did the co-op's founding drive, which sold 310 shares at $500 each and gained critical in-kind contributions in late 2016 and early 2017.

One of those in-kind gifts was rent-free use of the former Main Street Market building, which an anonymous donor bought at that time from temporary owners and co-op board members Don and Judy Christopherson.

The arrangement called on the co-op to either buy or start paying rent for the building after three years, said Harwager, a former Arnold insurance agent who now lives and works in Hershey.

But while the grocery's sales have been stable, "we just couldn't swing it in the winter months" to afford rent, she said. "So we need to buy it."

Co-op leaders need at least $57,000 in hand by January to buy the building, Harwager said. If they can thus take rent payments off the table, the grocery should be set for the long term.

At that point, "it's not a what-if anymore," she said.

The rest of the $100,000 campaign goal would "give us a good cushion" for operations and enable "some possibilities for increasing our inventory," Harwager said.

The co-op received a major operating boost in January 2018 when it received a $75,000 matching grant from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, she added. That grant, which the grocery store matched with its operating expenses, ran out in July.

Harwager said supporters can still buy co-op shares for $500 apiece, either directly if they're Nebraska residents or indirectly by putting their shares in the names of state residents.

For information, stop at the store on Stapleton's Main Street or call Harwager at 308-636-8708, board Vice President Robin Garlett at 308-636-8273 or campaign Chairman Jason Trimble at 308-650-1003.

Store hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Information from: The North Platte Telegraph, http://www.nptelegraph.com

An AP Member Exchange shared by The North Platte Telegraph.