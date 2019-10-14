Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon        Fri.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.7871     0.7961

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.72       0.74

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.85      13.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.5912     2.5912

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  0.9435     0.9624

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.2828     1.3020

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2510       2470

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5550       5550

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav   58.52      57.12

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  150.88     150.88

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   88.46      88.46

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  4.22¾       4.22¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.26        9.26 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 316.80       309.80

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.18        5.18 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.42        6.38 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.93¾       2.88¼

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.   28¼         .28¼

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.   29¾          29½

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.7806      0.7883

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6200        6200

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6139      2.5847

 Gold Handy & Harman 1490.60     1479.15

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.634     17.507

 Lead per metric ton LME 2177.00    2162.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  24,979     25,979

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  898.00     888.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  894.60     895.50

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1069      1.0885

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  61.02       61.02

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   65.55      65.55

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.281     2.224

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

