BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.7871 0.7961
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.72 0.74
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.85 13.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.5912 2.5912
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 0.9435 0.9624
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2828 1.3020
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2510 2470
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5550 5550
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav 58.52 57.12
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.88 150.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 88.46 88.46
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.22¾ 4.22¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.26 9.26
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 316.80 309.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.18 5.18
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.42 6.38
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.93¾ 2.88¼
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. 28¼ .28¼
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. 29¾ 29½
Aluminum per lb LME 0.7806 0.7883
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6200 6200
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6139 2.5847
Gold Handy & Harman 1490.60 1479.15
Silver Handy & Harman 17.634 17.507
Lead per metric ton LME 2177.00 2162.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,979 25,979
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 898.00 888.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 894.60 895.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1069 1.0885
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 61.02 61.02
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 65.55 65.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.281 2.224
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
