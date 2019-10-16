2 sentenced for bribing postal workers to steal credit cards

Two New Jersey men who bribed postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail are now headed to prison.

Olagoke Araromi received a 61-month sentence on Tuesday, while Moussa Dagno got a 57-month term. Olagoke also must pay $87,503 in restitution, while Araromi must pay $84,573.

Both men had pleaded guilty to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say Araromi, a Union Township resident, and Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.

Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.