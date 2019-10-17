Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery advanced 13.40 cents at $5.2060 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 6.60 cents at $3.95 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.20 cents at $3.0540 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 9.40 cents at 9.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork waS lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.1205 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .75 cent at $1.4460 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.32 cents at .6910 a pound.

