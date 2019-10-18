Columbus-area Walmart stores to allow curbside alcohol pickup. Here are the details

All seven Columbus-area Walmart stores will now offer beer and wine curbside pickup through Walmart’s Grocery Pickup service.

The company launched the pickup service in March 2018 and its popularity has since grown. Nationwide, Walmart has been rolling out beer and wine curbside pickup and delivery since late July, according to a release from the company.

Columbus, along with Savannah-area and Augusta-area Walmarts, will now allow people who use Walmart Grocery for food and household items to purchase beer and wine as well.

Here’s a list of the following Columbus-area stores that now allow beer and wine curbside pickup:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

5448 Whittlesey Blvd., Ste B, Columbus

7400 Blackmon Rd., Columbus

1042 Manchester Expy., Columbus

3515 Victory Dr., Columbus

4909 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus

6475 Gateway Rd., Columbus

2801 Airport Thruway, Columbus

To order beer, wine, or even just normal groceries, go to the Walmart Grocery website or use Walmart’s mobile app. From there, the website will detect the closest Walmart store and users can begin shopping for whatever they need.

There’s a $30 minimum on grocery orders and after hitting that minimum, a pickup time can be selected. At pickup, a valid 21 or older ID has to be shown before groceries can be accepted.

There are other alcohol curbside restrictions, such as not allowing alcohol purchases over 20 gallons and not allowing pickup if heavily intoxicated.

It is unknown at this time if the alcohol pickup service will be extended to the Phenix City location.