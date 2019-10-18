The Latest: 55 Hawaii wind farm protesters arrested

The Latest on arrests of protesters of a Hawaii wind farm project (all times local):

2 p.m.

More than 50 protesters were arrested for refusing to move out of the way of a convoy bringing equipment to a Hawaii wind farm construction site.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Friday 22 people were arrested at the west Oahu location where the equipment convoy was stationed. She says another 33 were later arrested on the North Shore, where the project is being built.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ballard says police are investigating a fallen wooden utility pole that left hundreds without electricity in the Sunset Beach area. She says a chain-saw was used to cut it down.

It's the latest protest of a Hawaii project. Wind farm opponents say the turbines cause health problems and are noisy. Some opponents say they're inspired by the success of the protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope on the Big Island.

___

9 a.m.

In the latest Hawaii protest of a controversial project, police arrested at least 20 people attempting to block equipment from traveling to a wind farm construction site.

Opponents have been fighting the project planned for Oahu's North Shore for about a decade. Protests intensified over the weekend, with some saying they're inspired by the success of protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope on the Big Island.

Protesters gathered late Thursday at a site where an equipment convoy was stationed.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports protesters duct-taped and plastic-tied themselves together in the middle of a road before arrests began.

Hawaii News Now reports protesters were arrested for disobeying officers.

Police gathered at the construction site Friday as the convoy arrived.

Opponents say the turbines cause health problems and are noisy.