Report: SoftBank to take control of WeWork

FILE this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo shows a WeWork sign on a building in New York. WeWork says it will close its elementary school in New York next year, as the office-sharing company grapples with a cash crunch following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street. The company said Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 it will close the “WeGrow” school in Manhattan at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. AP Photo

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that WeWork is being taken over by the Japanese tech conglomerate that invested billions in the company before its botched effort to go public.

The shared-office space company is facing a severe cash crunch with its valuation, what investors are willing to pay for shares, plunging.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources it did not identify, reported Tuesday that WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann will walk away with close to $2 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group if he severs most ties with the company.

SoftBank is WeWork's largest investor, already owning about a third of the company.

Neumann, who resigned as CEO last month, will step down from the board as part of the deal, the paper reported.

He will still own a stake in WeWork and he will serve as an adviser to the board going forward.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.