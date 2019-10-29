Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .80 cent at $5.1440 a bushel; Dec. corn up 1.20 cents at $3.8660 bushel; Dec. oats rose 1.80 cents at $2.99 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was fell 3.20 cents at 9.2520 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.1288 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.4528 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at .6392 a pound.