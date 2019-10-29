Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .80 cent at $5.1440 a bushel; Dec. corn up 1.20 cents at $3.8660 bushel; Dec. oats rose 1.80 cents at $2.99 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was fell 3.20 cents at 9.2520 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.1288 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.4528 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at .6392 a pound.

  Comments  