Tax prep business operator admits underreporting own income

A Las Vegas man who operated a tax return preparation business by nearly $440,000 has pleaded guilty to underreporting his own income on multiple tax returns.

Court records indicate 59-year-old William Pamintuan Craig on Monday pleaded guilty to making and subscribing a false tax return.

The Internal Revenue Service said Craig underreported his income for tax years 2012 to 2017 by approximately $439,000, depriving the government of $143,237 in taxes.

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Craig on Jan. 23.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He could be sentenced to up to three years in prison and fined up to $250,000.