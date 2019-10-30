Pilot killed when plane crashed into house was avid flier

Woodbridge firefighters work the scene of fire after a plane crashed into a home located at 84 Berkeley Ave. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Woodbridge,N.J. AP Photo

Crews have begun removing the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a New Jersey house, killing the pilot.

Dr. Michael Schloss' plane crashed Tuesday morning in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township, a suburb of New York City. He was headed from Virginia to Linden Airport, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the crash site. Investigators say he didn't radio a distress signal before the crash.

Authorities said Schloss' body was removed from the wreckage on Wednesday.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to release a preliminary report on the crash by next week.

A longtime friend said Schloss was a retired New York cardiologist and skilled flier with decades of experience. Linden Airport manager Paul Dudley said Schloss also was a licensed airplane mechanic.