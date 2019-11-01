Business
Exxon Mobil profit falls as oil and gas prices decline
Exxon Mobil's profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year.
Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year.
The losses occurred while oil production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels per day.
Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.
Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market.
The company earned 75 cents per share, down 49% from a year ago.
