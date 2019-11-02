Business

Berkshire Hathaway’s third-quarter profits decline 11%

By JOSH FUNK AP Business Writer

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports earnings on Saturday, Nov. 2. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo
OMAHA, Neb.

Warren Buffett's company reported an 11% decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday it made $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter. That's down from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per Class A share, a year ago.

Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings improved to $7.86 billion, or $4,812 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or $4,186.05 per Class A share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings per share of $4,299.20 on average.

Berkshire's revenue improved 2% to $64.97 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies.

