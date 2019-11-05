Senate candidate Hagerty returning to investment firm

Republican Senate candidate Bill Hagerty is rejoining a private investment firm after previously leaving the business to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

A Monday news release says that Hagerty will become a member of Hall Capital's automotive and private investment board. The firm's portfolio includes Fred Jones Enterprises, JAC and Modineer.

Hagerty was nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Japan in early 2017. He left that position earlier this year to run for Tennessee's open Senate seat to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is not seeking another term.

Will Alexander, Lamar Alexander's son, is affiliated with Hall Capital.

Among prominent Republicans, trauma surgeon Manny Sethi has also filed to run for the open Senate seat.