Peloton: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.29.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $228 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.6 million.