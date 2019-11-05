Coloradans vote on taxes, legalizing sports betting

Voter Hannah Johnson, left, hands her ballot to election judge Michael Michalek at pick-up site of the Denver Election Division outside the City/County Building early Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

A ballot measure to let state government keep, rather than refund, excess tax revenue, and another legalizing sports betting, top Colorado's election Tuesday.

Both measures were referred to the ballot by the Democrat-led Legislature, in keeping with Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

TABOR is a constitutional amendment that requires voter approval of any tax increases, bonding or revenue retention measures.

Supporters of Proposition CC, the revenue proposal, hope its passage would allow state government to invest billions of dollars in modernizing roads and schools and keep up with rapid population growth.

Backers of Proposition DD, a bipartisan sports betting proposal, are counting on Coloradans' willingness in past elections to approve so-called "sin taxes."

It would to bring sports gambling out of the black market and tax it for water conservation.