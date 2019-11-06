3,000 gallons of sewage spills into Willamette River

A pipe carrying raw sewage spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons into the Willamette River in downtown Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city's Bureau of Environmental Services said crews discovered the spill around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sewage flowed into the river at the Eastside Esplanade north of the Morrison Bridge.

Crews stopped the spill by 2:30 p.m. by making a temporary repair on one of the city's sewer lines.

To put 3,000 gallons in context: The city's treatment plant takes in 70 million gallons of sewage a day.

Diane Dulken, a bureau spokeswoman, said the problem was a leaking underground pipe.

Dulken said the city is continuing to work on more permanent repairs.

The bureau warned people to avoid contact with river water downstream of the area for the next 48 hours.