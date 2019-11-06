More Delta flights are coming to the Columbus Airport. Here are the details.

Delta Airlines is adding new flights to several airports across Georgia, including Columbus, starting in 2020.

According to a press release from Delta, the airline will add one more daily frequency trip to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from Columbus starting on June 8, 2020. It will be the Columbus Airport’s fifth peak-day round-trip flight added to its schedule. Endeavor Air will be operating the Columbus to Atlanta flights.

Despite how short the trips are between Columbus and Atlanta, the flights tend to do well for Delta and often see 70% of seats filled, Columbus Airport Director Richard Howell told the Ledger-Enquirer in 2017.

The first flight departing from Atlanta to Columbus will be at 9:05 a.m. and is scheduled to land in Columbus around 9:57 a.m. on the new schedule. The first flight leaving Columbus will be at 6:30 a.m. and will arrive in Atlanta around 7:19 a.m.

The full Delta flight schedule is below:

Departs Arrives ATL 9:05 a.m. CSG 9:57 a.m. ATL 12:20 p.m. CSG 1:02 p.m. ATL 2:59 p.m. CSG 3:44 p.m. ATL 5:05 p.m. CSG 5:56 p.m. ATL 8:30 p.m. CSG 9:18 p.m. CSG 6:30 a.m. ATL 7:19 a.m. CSG 10:25 a.m. ATL 11:21 a.m. CSG 1:30 p.m. ATL 2:19 p.m. CSG 4:10 p.m. ATL 5:01 p.m. CSG 6:21 p.m. ATL 7:15 p.m.

Flights at other Georgia airports will begin as early as May 2020. Brunswick will add one flight on May 22, 2020, while Albany and Valdosta will be getting their additional flight on June 8, 2020.