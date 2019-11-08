Amtrak reports record revenue, ridership for FY2019

Amtrak is reporting record ridership and revenue figures for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The government-owned passenger railroad said Friday it provided 32.5 million passenger trips, an increase of about 800,000 over the previous fiscal year.

Ridership numbers were affected the last two years by summer repair work at New York's Penn Station that forced some service curtailment.

Total operating revenue rose more than 3 percent to $3.3 billion, helping Amtrak post an operating loss of just under $30 million, the best performance in its 49-year history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Amtrak had reported an operating loss of about $170 million in the 2018 fiscal year.

Officials said they expect to break even by the end of the next fiscal year. Last year, they had projected eliminating operating losses by 2021.