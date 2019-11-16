Hotels, restaurants, potential lofts: A list of of construction projects on Broadway







Broadway, the main thoroughfare for shopping and dining in uptown Columbus, is going through a major transition.

On every block, local business owners, contractors and real estate investors are putting their time and energy into renovating dilapidated buildings and sprucing up historical facades.

The investments are part of a general uptick in activity in uptown, and with two new hotels under construction on the street and other projects on the horizon, the renaissance in this business district is showing no signs of slowing down.

Here’s a list of what’s going on and what you can expect to see soon:

Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub

Home to the restaurant for the past 20 years, this building at 1037 Broadway is getting an entire facade renovation with new windows, lights and a different color scheme. Brickwork will also be repaired and cleaned.

Cannon Brew Pub

At 1041 Broadway, the Cannon Brew Pub is getting a balcony that will stretch across the second floor of all three storefronts.

Lane Jewelers building

This former jewelry store at 1110 Broadway has been completely gutted and has potential to become a retail space on the first floor and lofts or a restaurant on the second floor.

1246 Broadway

The minds behind Pop UPtown, a building at 1234 Broadway with a bright mural covering the facade, are working on another unique creation with this building that is about 11.5 feet wide. Glass will make up the entire front of the building, with skylights along the ceiling and a mezzanine in the back of the building.

Two hotels are being constructed on Broadway in the 1200 block:

AC Hotel

An AC Hotel by Marriott is going in a space at 1225 Broadway. The property is being developed by Columbus-based RAM Hotels.

Hampton Inn

A Hampton Inn hotel is being constructed where buildings at 1201 and 1205 Broadway and 1205 Front Avenue used to stand. Valley Hospitality, a Pezold Company, will operate the new hotel, which is a Hilton property.

There are also several upcoming facade and building renovations planned:

Golf Gallery building

The former Golf Gallery building at 1231 Broadway was recently purchased by local businessman Jason Gamache, and he says it will be his biggest project yet. He also renovated the buildings now occupied by Posh Peach and Maltitude.

Former Regal Jewelers building

The same people who are working on the former Lane Jewelers building are set to focus on 1023 Broadway next. The building will be renovated in order to attract a new tenant.

Cook Finance Building

Another building acquired by Gamache, this former bank at 1348 Broadway sits at the very end of the street. No plans for the future of the structure have been released.