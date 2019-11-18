Attorney General announces alliance to address hate crimes

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is teaming up with a coalition fighting hate crimes to try to increase reporting of hate crimes and train law enforcement in how to handle and prosecute such cases.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the partnership Monday along with representatives of the Anti-Defamation League, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

The new collaboration was responsible for working with district attorneys to bring together about 30 prosecutors from around the state for a training on Friday.

Weiser urged people to err on the side of reporting bias-motivated incidents even if they’re not sure a crime was committed and to reach out to members of the Colorado Coalition Against Hate if they don’t want to contact police on their own.