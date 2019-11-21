Not very Christian: Activists take ‘C’ from Merkel party HQ

Greenpeace activists remove the 'C' of the short form 'CDU' for 'Christian Democratic Union' to create the slogan 'DU sollst das Klima schützen' ('YOU should protect the climate') during a protest at German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Environmental activists brazenly marched off with a giant letter “C” from the entrance of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party headquarters to protest its climate change policies.

Members of Greenpeace snatched the 2-meter-tall (6.5-foot-tall) letter from inside the glass of the CDU’s Berlin offices Thursday.

To the remaining “DU” — German for “you” — they added a banner reading “should protect the climate.”

Later, after the giant “DU” letters were removed, the activists pasted a new part on their banner to spell it again.

The group says they removed the “C” because Merkel’s party hasn’t been upholding the Christian imperative to protect creation, and her policies aren’t enough to effectively fight global warming.

Neither the CDU nor Berlin police could immediately be reached for comment.