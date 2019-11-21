South Dakota ad group peeved by meth campaign

Add South Dakota ad agencies to the chorus unhappy with a state anti-meth campaign that included the provocative tagline “Meth: We’re on it.”

The South Dakota Advertising Federation is upset that the account went to a Minnesota ad agency. In a statement, the federation says nine in-state agencies bid on the contract.

The federation doesn’t directly criticize the campaign, which drew ridicule on social media, but suggests that the in-state agencies “could have delivered a message by South Dakotans that resonates with South Dakota.”

The state is paying a Minneapolis agency almost $700,000 for its work.

Gov. Kristi Noem has called the ads a success. She says the campaign was intended to be “provocative” and the Minneapolis agency chosen because it proposed ads that go beyond typical drug awareness campaigns.