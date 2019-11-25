Here’s what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

While many businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley will remain closed this Thanksgiving, others are remaining open.

Here’s what to know about some of the retailers and local businesses in our area.

Is your business open on Thanksgiving? Email the information to tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com.

Restaurants

Both Lemongrass Thai & Sushi locations will be open normal hours.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The restaurant isn’t taking reservations, but will be serving Thanksgiving food staples like fried turkey and cornbread dressing, as well as sweet potatoes and mac and cheese, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is located on 104 8th St. in Columbus.

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse will also be open on Thanksgiving from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. It’s Columbus’ first microbrewery, located at 1301 Sixth Avenue Suite C.

If you’re in need of a coffee fix, Starbucks’ throughout the Chattahoochee Valley will be open, though some hours will vary. The newest Starbucks location at 1702 Manchester Expressway will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Other Starbucks locations like the stores at 1522 Bradley Park Drive, 6783 Veterans Parkway and the Starbucks located inside of the Columbus Target will be open normal hours. For a full list of locations and hours, check the Starbucks website.

Of course, as with every holiday, Waffle House will also be open.

Retail

Retail stores like Hobby Lobby, Sam’s Club, Publix, JoAnn’s and Marshalls will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to BlackFriday.com. Those stores, along with Petco, Staples and more, won’t open back up again until the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday.

The Peachtree Mall will be closed for most of the day, but will open its doors from 6 p.m. until midnight, according to its website.

Edible Arrangements, 5592 Whitesville Road, in Columbus will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m..

Walmart locations across the country will be open during their normal hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at 6 p.m., including the location at 5550 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.

Activities

Launch Trampoline Park will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open the rest of Thanksgiving week. While the trampoline park is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, they will have special hours during the week.

Nov. 25: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nov. 26: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nov. 27: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving): CLOSED

Nov. 29: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Toddler Time), 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. (General Admission)

City and Government

The 311 Citizens Service Center, the Granite Bluff/Pine Grove Landfills and Recorder’s Court will be among the local government services closed on Thanksgiving.

If your trash or recycling is normally collected on Thursday, it will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 27. If your trash or recycling is collected on Monday, Tuesday or Friday, it will be collected on its scheduled day.

All park and recreation facilities are closed, as well as the Columbus Civic Center and the Ice Rink.

There’s no bus service on Thanksgiving. On Friday, METRA buses will be operating on the Saturday bus schedule.