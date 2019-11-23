Congressmen visit small businesses to promote local shopping

Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are visiting small businesses to encourage residents to shop local this holiday season.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin are scheduled to visit eight businesses in downtown Westerly Tuesday, to promote Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday, which takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, started in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop in their small local stores rather than national chains.

The Rhode Island Democrats will be joined on the tour by representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Rhode Island Foundation and Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.

Reed says small businesses are a major part of communities and Rhode Island’s economy. He says Small Business Saturday is a great way to celebrate and support local merchants.