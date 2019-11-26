Grains, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 3.4 cents at $5.284 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.8 cents at $3.682 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 5.6 cents at $3.15 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.4 cents at 8.836 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.1972 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .15 cent at $1.4125 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .15 cent at .6067 a pound.