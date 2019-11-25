Business

94 mph wind in Sierra, heavy snow bound for Tahoe

The Associated Press

RENO, Nev.

Winds are gusting up to 94 mph (151 kph) in the central Sierra ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow to the top of the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. A winter weather advisory runs from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday for Reno, Sparks and Carson City where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow is forecast.

Most of northeast Nevada is under a winter storm watch late Tuesday through Wednesday night with up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow possible in upper elevations.

A 94-mph (151-kph) gust of wind was reported Monday morning at Mammoth Lakes Airport.

