‘What a year to create a coffee shop.’ How this Columbus store is adapting through COVID-19

Columbus-based ministry Take the City opened the doors of a new coffee and ice cream shop, Harvest Coffee Co., in February. A little over a month later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“What a year to create a coffee shop,” Harvest Coffee manager Jonathan Cronin told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday.

After closing for about two months and facing low customer interest during a reopening, the coffee shop is slowly making progress once again.

Overcoming COVID-19

The shop’s menu consists of the expected coffee fare, like cappuccinos and iced lattes. The “affogato,” ice cream served in a dish with two shots of espresso poured on top, is Harvest’s signature product.

They were forced to close on March 28 due to COVID-19. Dwindling profits because of potential customers staying home meant the shop had no choice, even with extreme precautions in place, to temporarily shut its doors.

The business reopened May 4 with coronavirus safety guidelines and offered only takeout, but business was slow. It has since transitioned back to allowing patrons to dine inside the store as Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus orders eased restrictions in restaurants across the state.

“(The reopening) was good, we had a lot of people come out and support,” Cronin said. “We initially opened for carry-out only, and there were still very few people going out of their homes and coming in and getting coffee. It was very slow at the beginning, but then gradually, it grew, and people started getting more comfortable going out.”

Business has accelerated, but there’s a long way to go due to the financial setback caused by COVID-19. Chalmers estimated that business is around 80% of what it was before the pandemic hit.

“When COVID relented and we were able to open back up, it was slow,” Cronin said. “We’re still on that incline, we’re still going up, but the community has really surrounded us and came through. It’s going back up — we’re not where we need to be, but it is definitely a lot better than it was.”

One of the main challenges the shop faces today is awareness, which is only exacerbated by COVID-19’s continued effects on local economies and small businesses nationwide.

For now, the shop must focus on bringing in new customers and convincing them to try out its product.

“Because once you try it out,” Cronin said, “you’re hooked.”

In an effort to attract more customers, the shop added new menu items like Greek yogurt, milkshakes and smoothies, in addition to health bars. It’s currently running a fall promotion called “Pumpkin BOGO,” where any pumpkin-centered item is buy one, get one free.

Despite the virus’ financial impact on the shop, Cronin said Harvest Coffee’s goal remains to support Take the City’s numerous efforts — and continue the original vision.

A longtime vision

Harvest Coffee Co., which Cronin said was years in the making, was the dream of Take the City founder Andrew Chalmers and others affiliated with the organization.

“We have had a vision of having a coffee shop as a part of the ministry we run for quite some years,” Chalmers said. “We’re really excited that, this year, we were able to start the business.”

The shop helps support Take the City, a nonprofit aimed at accelerating the impact of the church in the area. The shop itself features Bible verses on the walls, a prayer room in the back half of the shop and more.

Chalmers said the shop is also a great way to connect with people in the city.

Money made by the business goes toward helping fund and continue Take the City’s community programs, Redeem and Project: Lifehouse, Cronin said in a previous interview with the L-E. Redeem focuses on helping sex-trafficking victims in the community while Project: Lifehouse assists with fixing up homes in impoverished areas of town.

The coffee-ice cream shop also has a focus on helping addicts in the community.

“The idea behind Harvest Coffee is that we would create a place for people to come in and experience the presence of the Lord,” Cronin said, “and also get a great cup of coffee, espresso, ice cream and experience community.”

Harvest Coffee is located at 2910 2nd Avenue. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

To learn more about Harvest Coffee, visit its website or Facebook page.