200 new jobs coming to Columbus as international refrigeration company opens US headquarters

Kysor Warren, a refrigeration company specializing in making refrigerated display cases, announced Thursday that its new North American headquarters will be based in Columbus.

Kysor Warren is part of the Epta Group, a worldwide company with dozens of offices worldwide. The Columbus location will serve as Kysor Warren Epta US’ national headquarters.

The new headquarters is slated to bring in 200 new jobs to the area, ranging from manufacturing to office work and more. The company currently has over 400 employees, with numbers expected to increase in the coming months.

The company is investing $27 million to turn the building located at 1 Corporate Ridge Parkway into a state-of-the-art facility for customers, investors and employees alike, according to Damon Wyatt, Kysor Warren’s Vice President and General Manager.

Wyatt said that Columbus was an ideal place for the new headquarters due to nearby transit options, like the Columbus Regional Airport.

Multiple local leaders at the unveiling, including Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and new Columbus Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Jerald Mitchell, expressed excitement about the company’s announcement. Henderson said the impact of having this new headquarters in the Chattahoochee Valley region is “tremendous.”

“This is a region win,” Henderson said. “We celebrate you. We thank you.”

Mitchell pledged to provide Kysor Warren the Chamber’s full support.

“Today is a moment where we get to see the benefits of consistency, partnership and hard work,” he said. “We’re here for you every step of the way.”

According to a news release, Kyso Warren will be hiring for a number of positions varying in skill level. Individuals looking for employment are encouraged to visit the company’s website for more information.

Kysor Warren joins other major companies headquartered in the Fountain City, including Synovus and Aflac.