This Columbus attorney — and his parents — have a new business in town: a party bus

By day, Columbus defense attorney Ralston Jarrett spends his time attending court hearings, doing research for cases and preparing the best defense possible for his clients.

By night, though, he trades in his briefcase for a bus — a party bus.

Elite Party Bus is Jarrett’s newest business venture. Launched only five months ago, the bus serves not only the Columbus area, but Atlanta, Macon and Albany.

The business was a long time coming, Jarrett said.

The beginnings

In the early days, business was slow. Jarrett said he could easily keep track of bookings, bus maintenance and other behind-the-scenes duties while still focusing on his legal work.

But once word spread about the bus and interest grew, he had to hire additional help.

“When word started getting out, I had to hire a manager. I couldn’t take the calls,” Jarrett said. “My phone was buzzing while I was in court and I couldn’t have that.”

Elite Party Bus’ phones are still buzzing and people are still booking. Jarrett recently purchased a second party bus, an incredible feat considering how young the business is, he said.

Jarrett wasn’t always a business owner or even a lawyer.

It wasn’t until sophomore year at Columbus State University that he got inspired to go to law school, thanks to his former professor, Robin King.

“School was rough. I faced academic probation, racism and even discrimination,” Jarrett said. “But I made it through.”

Jarrett credits his success as a lawyer to other mentors as well, including William Kendrick and Mark Shelnutt who all took him under their wing more than once, he said.

It’s all in the details

The buses can be rented out for birthday parties, corporate events and more. The main bus can seat up to 25 people, though 15 is recommended.

Eight large speakers line the walls and two TVs that play music videos while the bus is in motion hang at either end. There are cup-holders behind every seat and guests can utilize the three coolers inside to store drinks. Lights constantly pulse vibrant colors through the interior. The bus even has Wi-Fi.

What might attract the most attention on board, however, is a silver pole running floor to ceiling. Jarrett said it’s sanitized after each ride, along with the rest of the bus.

“From 12 to 9 (p.m.), it’s a stability pole, but after 9, it’s whatever you want it to be,” Jarrett said.

Once the second bus is operational, it will hold 18 to 20 people. It’s being outfitted to be more kid-friendly than the larger one, he said.

It’s a family affair

Jarrett credits the success of his party bus business to God and the Columbus community, but also recognizes his mother and father who help behind the scenes.

Reebe Jarrett, Ralston’s mother, helped come up with the name. She also has a decorating eye and puts it to use the minute she finds out what kind of event the bus is being rented for.

“It just depends on what they want,” Reebe said. “It can be over the top or just something simple. Everybody loves the pole, so we try to decorate that and make it the highlight.”

Ralston Jarrett Sr., Jarrett’s father, oversees bus maintenance and makes sure each ride is as smooth as the last. He checks everything from headlights to tires.

“We enjoy (Ralston’s) ideas because he has fresh ideas. We appreciate his fresh eyes as far as life goes,” Reebe said.

With two party buses in Jarrett’s arsenal, the future looks bright. He said he wants to continue to expanding his business into the corporate and family-friendly lanes as the months go on.

Running a party bus business is the complete opposite of his normal occupation, but Jarrett is enjoying the ride so far.

To learn more about Elite Party Bus, check out their website. There’s different packages for different types of events and the bus can be rented out for pretty much any gathering or celebration.

“Being a defense attorney, you meet people at dark times in their life, but a party bus is the complete opposite,” Jarrett said. “It’s a new adventure.”