Grains higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .012 cent at $6.2260 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .032 cent at $4.1960 a bushel; Dec. oats gained .034 cent at $3.07 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained .044 cent at 10.86 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0065 cent at $1.0425 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .0093 cent $1.3408 a pound; Dec. lean hogs advanced .0207 cent at .6832 a pound.

