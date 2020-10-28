Newly acquired DE Griffen can’t join Lions until next week

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen celebrates after the team's win in an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Detroit Lions have acquired Griffen from the Cowboys for a conditional draft pick. The Cowboys announced the deal Tuesday night, Oct. 27. AP

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night. NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise's facilities.

Detroit (3-3) will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.

Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.