Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .056 cent at $5.9960 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .014 cent at $3.9760 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .014 cent at $2.9740 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .036 cent at 10.5360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .007 cent at $1.0675 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained .0037 cent $1.3612 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .017 cent at .6662 a pound.

