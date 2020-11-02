Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .058 cent at $6.0540 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .026 cent at $3.95 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .04 cent at $2.9860 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell .05 cent at 10.4860 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .008 cent at $1.0755 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .0018 cent $1.3630 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .0194 cent at .6468 a pound.

