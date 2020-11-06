Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Police: Shooting in Dallas wounds community college officer

The Associated Press

DALLAS

An exchange of gunfire in Dallas has wounded a community college police officer and a person that police were trying to arrest, authorities said.

Dallas College Police Department officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the school's El Centro Campus when they determined a person had an outstanding warrant, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.

The officers tried to arrest the person, who produced a handgun, and shots were fired, police said.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The person they were trying to arrest also was taken to a hospital, but detail on a condition wasn't immediately released by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The shooting is under investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Feds to allow same level of bluefish fishing in 2021

November 06, 2020 6:30 AM

News

COVID-19 vaccine trials to be run at University of Kentucky

November 06, 2020 4:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service