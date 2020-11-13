Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

MIAMI

Kim Ng became the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues when she was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng is believed to be the first female general manager for a men’s team in a major professional sport in North America, the Marlins said.

She has 21 years of big league experience in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

Ng becomes the fifth person to hold the Marlins' top position in baseball operations, and succeeds Michael Hill, who was not retained after the 2020 season.

