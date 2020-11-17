Sweet on Kamala: Kentucky shop names ice cream after VP

A Kentucky ice cream parlor known for naming its treats after people in the news has introduced a flavor named after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: Kamala Pecan.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream said in a Facebook post last week that the company had been planning to call a limited-time treat Caramel Pecan, but decided to change the name after Harris was elected vice president.

Owner Toa Green said that the flavor is not a political statement, but intended to be a “celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color, who are getting their seat at the table that so many have fought for before us.”

“As an Asian American, 1/2 of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story and the story of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express,” Green said.

Kamala Pecan, a salted caramel ice cream flavor swirled with candied pecans and salted caramel sauce, will be available for pickup beginning on Friday at one of the company's locations in Lexington.

The ice cream parlor has previously named flavors after officials in Kentucky, including Gov. Andy Andy Beshear, news outlets reported.