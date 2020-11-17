StartUP Columbus opens new space to support a wave of local entrepreneurs

On the corner of 12th Street and Front Avenue in uptown Columbus, Ben MacMinn welcomed just over a dozen visitors to the grand opening of StartUP Columbus’ incubator space Tuesday.

Since its conception in 2018, MacMinn has been the director of the business incubator with goals to support entrepreneurship and business in Columbus through mentorship, financial and professional resources and workshopping. But the “big community celebration” he’d envisioned looked different during COVID-19.

Nearly everything has been different for small business owners since early March. MacMinn says adaptability is key and the StartUP network is helping local businesses stay flexible.

By late February, Suhyoon Wood was ready to introduce Columbus to its first locally brewed kombucha with her first storefront, Beejou Kombucha. Then the pandemic hit.

“Be willing to admit you need help,” she said, describing how StartUP Columbus has helped business owners adapt and access resources to survive the pandemic. These efforts include connecting businesses to federal aid, grants and local resources.

ClinCept, a locally-owned business in clinical research, has also “infinitely grown” through StartUP Columbus’ programs and resources, according to its president and founder Jay Pitts.

“I hate to say it so cliche, but they helped me put my money where my mouth is,” he said.

This new space features a co-working area with flexible seating, lounge space and private offices. There is also a dedicated “Zoom room,” a virtual meeting tool that has become critical during COVID-19. It is a sound-protected booth complete with a ring light and HD webcam.

After a tour, visitors were encouraged to sample products from local businesses StartUP supports, including kombucha, desserts from Plant Hustle Bakery, and bundt cakes from Verily Bakery.

Connect with StartUP Columbus or take a tour of the new location via their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.